Oyetola declares Friday public holiday in Osun to mark new Hijrah year

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared Friday, 30th August, public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1441 AH.

The governor said this would enable Muslims in the state to participate in activities lined up for the new Hijrah year celebration by Osun State Muslim Community which would be rounded off on Saturday that the new Islamic year 1441 After Hijrah will begin.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Supervisor of Osun State Ministry of Home Affairs, Adebisi Obawale and made available to Daily Trust by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo.

According to the statement, “the government wishes Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration and enjoins residents of the state to continue living harmoniously and peacefully with religious tolerance and understanding.

“The state government enjoins all Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the progress of the state – economic prosperity, stability and peace and continuation of good governance.

“The government also advised the people to use the new Islamic Year for their spiritual development.

“As we enter the Islamic New Year, we must not only celebrate but also strive, as part of what Allah commands us, to internalise the lessons and essence of the Hijrah as exemplified by uncommon patience and endurance of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the face of hardship.

“The government urges all the Muslims and people of different faiths to imbibe the lessons of the Hijrah by leaving sinful and malfeasance practices for a new life and conduct that will add value to the state and the country at large.”

