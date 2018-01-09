Oyegun outlines APC’s plan to capture S/East, S/South

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has spoken on the preparedness of the party to take over power in the South East and South South geo-political zones in 2019.



Chief Odigie-Oyegun spoke yesterday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja while inaugurating a four-member strategic committee led by Otunba Niyi Adebayo to do a forensic analysis of the reasons why the APC lost the just concluded Anambra State governorship election.

“It is critical that the South East and South South - the geographical zones that have contributed immensely to the survival of this nation - must fully be represented in what is going on to be a truly national government of the APC in 2019,” he said.



On why the strategic committee was inaugurated, Chief Odigie-Oyegun said the party felt disappointed by the outcome of the governorship poll in Anambra and needed to find out what contributed to the low number of votes against expectations.



The Chairman of the committee, Otunba Adebayo, expressed readiness to meet all stakeholders, especially during public sittings, to find solutions to the causes of the loss of the Anambra election.



