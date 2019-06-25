Owumi extols Eunisell Boot Award organisers

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Nigerian League top scorer, Davidson Owumi, has applauded Eunisell for its innovative award, Eunisell Boot, which celebrates and recognizes the feat of the highest goal scorer, in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Owumi, who is General Manager of Enugu Rangers International and the first player to be officially recognised as top scorer, when he emerged goal king in 1985, equally congratulated 2019 winners, Sunusi Ibrahim of Nasarawa United and Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh.

“I wish we had companies like Eunisell to give us money for each goal scored when we were playing. We would have scored many goals.

“Eunisell is doing something good as this will elevate the standard of the Nigerian League.

“Today’s League players should maximize the opportunity offered by Eunisell to score goals and set new records.

“Eunisell Boot will ensure players are focused from the beginning of the season as they will know what is ahead to be won at the end of the season,” he stated.

Owumi added that winning Eunisell Boot will raise the profile of players.

Sunusi and Udoh will receive replicas of the Eunisell Boot and N2million each for scoring 10 goals, respectively, at a glittering event on Friday, in Lagos, with each goal valued at N200,000.

Eunisell, a global chemical and specialty fluid management company initiated the award not only to honour the top performer, but to make players work on their game, be more competitive and boost the profile and interest in the domestic league.

