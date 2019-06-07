  1. Home
Owoeye emerges Osun speaker

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date

The seventh Osun State House of Assembly was inaugurated yesterday with the member representing Ilesa East Constituency, Timothy Owoeye, elected speaker.

A member representing Ife North Constituency, Tunde Olatunji, had nominated Owoeye; while Adenine Abioye, representing Ifedayo State Constituecy, seconded the nomination.

Femi Popoola, representing Boripe Constituency, emerged deputy speaker; Tunde Olatunji, from Ife-North Constituency, chief whip;

Morufu Olarewaju, Irewole Constituency, majority leader; Moshood Kunle Akande, Olorunda Constituency, deputy majority leader;  Gbenga Ogunkanmi, Ayedire Constituency, deputy chief whip and Babajide Kofoworola, Ede Constituency, minority leader.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola; his deputy, Gboyega Alabi; a former deputy governor, Titilaoye Tomori, among others attended the inauguration.

