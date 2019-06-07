Owoeye emerges Osun speaker

The seventh Osun State House of Assembly was inaugurated yesterday with the member representing Ilesa East Constituency, Timothy Owoeye, elected speaker.

A member representing Ife North Constituency, Tunde Olatunji, had nominated Owoeye; while Adenine Abioye, representing Ifedayo State Constituecy, seconded the nomination.

Femi Popoola, representing Boripe Constituency, emerged deputy speaker; Tunde Olatunji, from Ife-North Constituency, chief whip;

Morufu Olarewaju, Irewole Constituency, majority leader; Moshood Kunle Akande, Olorunda Constituency, deputy majority leader; Gbenga Ogunkanmi, Ayedire Constituency, deputy chief whip and Babajide Kofoworola, Ede Constituency, minority leader.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola; his deputy, Gboyega Alabi; a former deputy governor, Titilaoye Tomori, among others attended the inauguration.

