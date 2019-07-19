Owan-Enoh asks tribunal to withdraw Ayade’s certificate of return

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the two governorship candidates of the APC in Cross River State, Senator John Owan-Enoh, has appealed to the election petitions tribunal in the state to call for the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return given by INEC to Governor Ben Ayade.

Owan-Enoh also appealed to the tribunal to declare a rerun of the governorship election in the state.

The APC governorship candidate made the appeal in his petition to the tribunal which was read yesterday.

He said, “Having been validly nominated by my party to contest for the governorship of Cross River State, but was unlawfully excluded by the second respondent (INEC) which returned the first respondent (Senator Ben Ayade), this return being irregular, the Certificate of Return be withdrawn from the first respondent and re-run election to the office of governor be conducted by the second respondent. That is my prayer.”

