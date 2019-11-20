Overcome procrastination to grow your business

ADVERTISEMENT

It is very easy to feel overwhelmed when faced with a task we’ve no clue where to start. This often happens when we multitask. With divided attention, we don’t devote adequate mental resources to the task at hand. It never ceases to amaze me how a seemingly impossible task becomes doable the moment I drop every other thing and focus on the task at hand. I may still not know how to tackle it, but with a clear mind, I soon have an idea of where to look for answers. In the information age, getting the right information is often a phone call, chat or click of the button away.

When you have a support structure – teammates, peers, mentors etc, it becomes easy to have a fresh pair of eyes look at what seemed to have run circles round you. Every problem is solvable.

Struggling alone with a challenge makes it seem bigger and bigger. What you had sleepless nights over can become solved with just an idea from another. The solution can also come from you. With a clear mind, the answer can come when you least expect it – in the bathroom or toilet, during a walk or run, meditation etc.

When you put your challenge where it belongs – within the realms of problems you can solve, you soon find a way to go about it.

Usiere Uko is a certified business & finance coach and can be reached on twitter @usiere, info@apexcoachingltd.com, www. apexcoachingltd.com

