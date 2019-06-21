Over 85,000 drug suspects arrested in 10 years – NDLEA

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it arrested over 85,000 persons for drug and drug related offences in the last 10 years.

The agency also said it prosecuted and secured conviction in 16,937 cases within the period.

The chairman of the agency, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd), said this yesterday in Abuja at a news conference flagging off activities marking the 2019 International Day Against Drugs and Illicit Trafficking, with a grand finale coming up on June 26 in Abuja.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Barrister Femi Oloruntoba, the NDLEA boss said the agency also seized a total of 56.7 billion kilogrammes of drugs within the same period.

