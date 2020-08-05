Over 700 contractors bid for 2020 railway projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 700 bidders are jostling for the 2020 capital projects of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Daily Trust reports.

On Wednesday, the corporation opened bid for the prequalification of contractors for the 2020 capital projects.

Managing Director of NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who spoke at the event held at the NRC headquarters in Lagos, assured that the corporation would ensure due process and transparency in the process.

Okhiria, who was represented by the NRC Director of Operations, Mr. Niyi Alli, noted that though the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the process, the management would expedite actions on the NRC’s goal in the budget year.

Daily Trust reports that the bidders were, however, absent at the bid opening but the process was transmitted to them in keeping with the COVID-19 social distancing protocol.

The NRC also invited independent observers, comprising two non governmental organisations (NGOs) and representatives of the Nigerian Society of Engineer (NSE).

The MD said: “We had to come up with an ingenious way of ensuring that the process is being completed and we are trying to make sure that it is transparent as required by the laws of the land.

“None of the bidders is present, however, we still have to ensure that the government procedures are followed.

“This is why we have independent observers to ensure that even though the bidders are not present, they can vouch for the process.

“We have categories of work we want to do.

“We have things like maintenance of our locomotives, procurement of spare parts and others to ensure we provide quality service for Nigerians,” he added.

Director of Procurement, NRC, Ben Iloanusi, explained that the contractors were bidding for three categories; the goods, the works and the consultancy.

“We have three lots under the goods, nine lots under the works category and five lots under the consultancy category,” he said.

