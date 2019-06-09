Over 6,000 teachers needed to revitalize education in Borno – NUT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, says atleast, 6,000 additional teachers were required to improve the quality of education in the state.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) report that the union spoke against the back drop of 40 mega schools constructed by the government to cater for the education of 53,000 children orphaned by Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The Chairman of the NUT, Jibril Muhammed, told NAN in Maiduguri that at least 5000 teachers are required for primary schools while additional 1000 needed to be deployed to secondary schools to boost teaching and learning.

He commended the government for prioritising education in the state, but said it should also accord priority to teachers’ welfare.

“The government is building state of the art schools with decent environment, but our teachers lack motivation. It is my firm believe that with the necessary motivations for our teachers, the problems in our education sector will be solved.”

He lamented that teachers were among the worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency, with about 530 killed and 32,000 displaced. (NAN)

