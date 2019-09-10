  1. Home
  3. Over 5000 athletes in Ilorin for 5th National Youth Games
Over 5000 athletes in Ilorin for 5th National Youth Games

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date

Over 5000 athletes are in Ilorin for the fifth National Youth Games just as the Federal Government commended the Kwara State government for its support to ensure successful hosting of the Games.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed this in Ilorin during a courtesy visit to the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi in his office ahead of the commencement of the fifth National Youth Games, holding at the University of Ilorin.

Dare, who thanked the Kwara State Government and the people involved in the preparation for the Games, said the athletes would participate in various sporting events.

The Minister expressed the hope that budding talents that would represent the nation in international championships would be discovered during the two weeks fiesta.

He acknowledged and appreciated the kwara state government for its supports in hosting the National Youths Games over the years and solicited for more.

Responding, Alabi restated government’s commitment to developing grassroots sports for discovery of more talents.

Alabi, who recalled his playing days in the seventies as a footballer and handballer, identified sports as a unifying factor among Nigerians.

The Deputy Governor noted that the State Government had been supporting the Games and would continue to do so to make sure talents were uncovered among the youths in the state and country at large.

He called on the three tiers of government to use sports to positively engage youth and reduce poverty.

 

