Over 500 gamers, developers for 2019 Gaming Evolution Convention in Lagos

Over 500 gamers and 50 game developers are expected at this year’s Annual Gaming Convention organised by Game Evolution Partners in collaboration with Enter Africa, Goethe Institute and Spielfabrique.

Activities for the convention billed for December 5th- 8th, 2019 in Lagos include a two-day workshop for game developers and animators as well as a two-day tournament.

Developers from Epic and Unreal Engine engineers are expected to train participants on how to transfer knowledge and skill from unity engine to unreal engine with hints on how to enhance projects.

Five hundred gamers are expected to participate in the tournament, which according to the CEO of Game Evolution Partners, Adenipebi S. Kunmi, seeks to encourage young people in Sub-Saharan Africa to use game thinking as a tool to address everyday challenges.

According to him, Goethe Institute Project called ‘Enter Africa’ will be supporting game developers with grant.

The essence of the co-production, he said, is to build a pipeline for African video game studios, start-ups and game developers from Enter Africa’s 15 countries.

“In the end, the two best game projects will be selected, produced together with European partners and finally prepared for sale on the European and African game markets,” he said.

While he noted that the tournament is open to all, he encouraged young people to use their gaming skills to produce local games and make money. “The E-Sport is an industry that has untapped benefits. Gaming is not for jobless or dull people but rather for smart people. Studies have shown that children who are exposed to video games performed better academically than those who are not,” he said.

He called on schools, families and government at all levels to invest in Electronic Sports (E-Sports).

“Our expectation is to make people see the possibilities with video games,” he stressed.

