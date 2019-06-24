‘Over 35,000 doctors left Nigeria in 20 years’

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical practitioner, Dr Imafidon Osama Agbonile, says research has indicated that more than 35, 000 doctors have left Nigeria for Europe, America and Asia in the last 20 years.

He spoke in Benin weekend while delivering a lecture at a conference organised by the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, Edo State Hospital Management Board branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, brain drain is on the increase in Nigeria and that over 40 to 60 percent of the nation’s medical doctors practise abroad.

“Also, the United Kingdom register of doctors revealed that Nigerian are fourth largest doctors in the country since 2017,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He attributed the trend to un-conducive working environment, poor remuneration, inadequate opportunities for research, poor governance/leadership, lack of adequate government policies and implementations.

Urging governments at all levels to improve healthcare delivery, he said Nigeria had a dismal mortality rate for communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr David Osifo, assured of the government’s commitment to developing the health sector for effective healthcare delivery.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App