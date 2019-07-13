Over 2000 Nigerian pilgrims arrive Saudi Arabia for Hajj

  1. Home
By Muideen Olaniyi, Madinah, Saudi Arabia Published Date

A total of 2139 Nigerian pilgrims have arrived Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj exercise, the Madinah Coordinator and the acting secretary of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Ahmad Maigari, has said.

Alhaji Maigari, in an interview with journalists today, said the pilgrims came into Saudi Arabia in two flights each from Lagos and Katsina States and one flight from Kano State.

He said all the pilgrims had been allocated their accommodation at Markassiya, which is two minutes to Prophet’s mosque in Madinah.

He added that no serious medical issue had been recorded so far.

Alhaji Maigari said the States pilgrims welfare boards had been directed to intensify enlightenment campaigns especially on the need for pilgrims to patronise registered Bureau De Change instead of black market for money exchange.

He advised them to visit registered Bureau De Change in company of State official to forestall extortion.

