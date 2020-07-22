Over 20 persons burnt to death in Delta tanker explosion

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 20 persons were reportedly burnt to death when a tanker laden with petroleum product exploded around Koko Junction section of the Benin/Saepele Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, according to sources, occurred around 11:00am on Wednesday.

Our Correspondent gathered that the tanker burst into flames after it fell into a ditch around Koko and Ologbo axis of the Benin/Sapele expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State.

Several vehicles on the road were trapped and burnt, a passenger who narrowly escaped the fire incident told newsmen.

It was gathered that the victims were burnt beyond recognition while no fewer than 10 vehicles were gutted by fire.

An eyewitness said she was headed to Sapele from Benin when the Nissan Quest car she drove with other passengers was locked down in the heavy gridlock the incident precipitated on the road.

“The tanker carrying petroleum product was trying to escape a bad spot when it fell and suddenly exploded between Koko Junction and Ologbo section of the Benin/Warri in Delta State.

“The explosion was very devastating, many people were trapped in several vehicles in the inferno.

“At least, 10 passenger vehicles were burnt and no fewer than 20 charred bodies were removed from the vehicles. We were lucky because we got there when fire fighters were already battling the fire.

“Many people were trapped inside the vehicles and it was difficult to rescue them because the fire was really huge,” she said.

As at 3:00pm, officials of Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) were still battling the fire and rescuing victims.

