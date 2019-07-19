Over 20 feared dead as bandits attack Sokoto villages

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 20 persons are feared dead in an attack on some villages in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto.

Among the villages noted were Kamitau Mala Faru, and Dan Tatsako Some residents of one of the affected areas Kamitau said, the bandits attacked the area around 5:45am yesterday.

According to them, the bandits killed 23 people in Kamitau. They could not say how many were affected in other villages.

They added that several others were injured while some shops were destroyed in the villages.

“The bandits attacked Kamitau village after they attacked Mala Faru. People of Mala Faru fled to Kamitau where the bandits attacked next. Both the host at Kamitau and those who fled from Mala Faru had to flee to neighbouring villages,” a witness told Daily Trust.

Police public Relations Officer, Sokoto Command Abubakar Sadiq confirmed the attack but said he could not give details as at the time of filing the report.

