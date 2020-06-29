Over 1m youths apply for N-Power jobs in 48 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 48 hours after the federal government opened the portal for the recruitment of Batch C N-Power jobs, over one million young people have applied, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday night.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development hereby announce that over “1,000,000 applications have been received from across the Federation in less than 48 hours after the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, declared opened the new N-Power Portal on the Ministry’s website.npower.fmhds.gov.ng.”

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new programme which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the programme.

“The Ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants,” the statement said.

The ministry assured Nigerians in the statement that the selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage.

