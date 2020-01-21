Over 1m Syrians receive residence permits in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

A report issued by Turkey’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday revealed that a total of 1,055,685 Syrians have received residence permits in Turkey.

In a report the ministry sent to the parliament, 548,134 Syrians currently live in Istanbul out of 3,649,750 Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The number is 446,564 in southeastern Gaziantep, 428,811 in southeastern Sanliurfa province, 239,510 in southern Adana province, 202,173 in southern Mersin province, 115,760 in southern Kilis province, 145,521 in western Izmir province and 93,292 in capital Ankara, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that 35,307 foreigners were deported in 2017, 56,459 in 2018 and 46,370 in 2019, while 347,523 Syrians have returned voluntarily.

The health, education, shelter, access to the labour market, benefits from social assistance and services, marriage procedures, and the procedures regarding the vehicles of Syrian refugees in Turkey are carried out based on temporary protection identity documents, the report said. (Xinhua/NAN)

