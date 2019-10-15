Over 120 Abuja students get scholarships

ADVERTISEMENT

One hundred and twenty students have benefitted from the scholarship scheme of the African Investors in Diaspora Association (AIDA).

The president of the association, Philemon Ibrahim Gora, while addressing journalists at the weekend said the beneficiaries comprise students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gora said the scholarship was 50 per cent to support parents in giving their children good education.

“I discovered that there are many parents that are stranded.The children want to go to school but the parents do not have means that is one thing that I have done in the past and I have started again and I am able to give about 120 students scholarship.

“I will pay 100 per cent into the school’s account while the parent is expected to refund 50 per cent to me. I have done for 120 students,” he said.

He added that the students benefitted from the scheme, which started in September.

“I discovered that the secret of living is giving and the secret of money is that the more you give, the more you will get. Money lives in people and money lives in problems. Rich men of this world depend on people,” he said.

He said he planned to offer scholarships to more students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App