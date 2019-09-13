Over 1000 cows recovered, 3 suspected cattle rustlers arrested in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

Security personnel on operation puff-adder of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Kano state command have recovered more than one thousand cows and arrested three suspected cattle rustlers in a seven-day clearance operation at Falgore forest, in Doguwa local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu who disclosed this Friday in a press statement said the feat was recorded through collaborative efforts between the command and members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association through community policing strategy.

He said the suspects had specialized in armed robbery and kidnapping and had been part of the syndicate terrorizing communities and travellers along Falgore forest.

He identified the suspects as Sa’idu Abdullahi aged 23 from Sabo local government area of Kaduna State, Suleman Abdullahi and Lawan Mohammed aged 30 and 25 respectively, both of Damu village in Kubau local government area of Kaduna state.

He said assorted fire arms, including two AK-47 assault rifles and three pump actions with over 110 rounds of live ammunition and cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

He said efforts are in progress to arrest the fleeing members of the gang with a view to recover remaining cattle and arms in their possession.

CP Iliyasu reiterated his commitment to see to the end of any form of organized crime under any guise in Kano, stressing that “the state is not a sanctuary, but a mortuary for criminals.”

