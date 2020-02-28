Over 1000 benefit from NYSC medical outreach in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,000 residents of Maikusidi community and its environs in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger benefitted from a free medical treatment offered by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, during the opening of the programme said the gesture was part of the NYSC quarterly initiative tagged “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).’’

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with Late Alhaji Muhammad Makusidi Global Foundation.

Ajayi said the outreach was part of the policy of the scheme to identify rural communities in need of medical attention and render free health services to the people.

“We are here with our medical team to reach out to the community with treatment and giving out drugs to those who do not have access to qualitative health care services,’’ she said.

She commended the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi, for supporting the initiative.

Speaking, the commissioner, commended the NYSC for the initiative targeted at rural dwellers to access health care services.

Makusidi promised to partner with relevant organisations to augment government efforts in providing quality health care services.

He said that people with severe medical issues would be referred to the General Hospital in Wushishi and Minna General Hospital for free treatment.

In his remarks, Chairman, Wushishi LGA, Alhaji Danjuma Nalango, urged the people of the area to take advantage of the opportunity to access health care services.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Hassana Makusidi, commended the NYSC and foundation for mosquito nets freely distributed to them, saying that it would protect her and her family from mosquito bite.

