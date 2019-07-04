Over 100 Nigerian golfers to compete in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 100 amateur golfers will be competing to represent Nigeria at the 2019 Amateur Golf World Cup, AGWC, Championship in Spain.

The qualifiers, which comes up on Saturday, the 6th of July, 2019, will be staged at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The AGWC Country Partner & organisers said they were putting finishing touches to the preparations for the qualifiers.

Speaking to journalists, the Country Partner, Faridah Wada, whose Company- TW Multimedia limited, won the bid for the country, assured that Nigeria’s participation in this year’s Championship in Spain will not be a jamboree.

She disclosed that two players out of the over 100 registered amateur golfers will be selected to fly the country’s flag in Spain come September.

According to her, the two winners, irrespective of gender must be from two Categories; Category 1: 0-14 and Category 2: 15 – 28.

The winners, will be sponsored to the Finals in Spain with all expenses paid, Wada said.

Though, Nigeria will be participating in the tournament for the first time, she expressed optimism that the players will be playing to win.

She said that the event will create competition among amateurs around the world as well as foster unity among the players.

Over 20 countries, including USA, Germany, France, China, United Kingdom, Italy, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Ivory Coast will participate in the 3-day tournament.

