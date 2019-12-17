Over 100 million Nigerian youths without decent jobs – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said, at least, 100 million of its population are without decent jobs.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this while speaking at the 2019 National Migration Dialogue at the State House on Tuesday.

While lamenting that the government was worried about the rate at which Nigerian youths were leaving the country through irregular routes, Ngige said the present government was already working on ways to stem the tide.

“Nigeria is over 200 million and about 60 percent are youths who need employment. Unfortunately, only 10 percent have decent jobs.

“Many are unemployable while others are not employed. We are working that they get job so that they can have a roof over their head, feed and enjoy life”, he lamented.

He said the FG was currently working on the adjustment of education policies in order to improve skills of Nigerian students and thereby discourage irregular migration.

“We have established linkages with the Ministry of Education, industry trade and investment, Youth and Sports and Agriculture. We want to look at our curriculum so that our people can have skills that can be exported,” Ngige added.

Speaking earlier, the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed said the dialogue was in line with the present administration’s agenda to create opportunities for the youths.

“Our problem is not with Nigerians migrating but with not selling out our rich resources. The country will spend most of 2020 enlightening citizens on productive ventures they can do,” he added.

On his part, the Chief of Mission, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Mr. Frantz Celestin, said the dialogue will allow Nigeria to chart a course on the localisation and domestication of the resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and regular Migration (GCM).

He said a comprehensive approach was needed to optimize the overall benefits of migration, while addressing risks and challenges for individuals and communities in countries of origin, transit and destination.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App