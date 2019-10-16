Over 10, 000 girls empowered in Kano, Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) has stated that over 10, 000 girls in Kano and Jigawa have benefited from its skills for girls for life (#skills4girls4life) project which aims at training girls on managing business ventures.

The project is in collaboration with Partnership to Strengthen Innovation and Practice in Secondary Education Scheme (PSIPSE).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the PSIPSE project workshop held in Kano, the project Coordinator Judith-Ann Walker, represented by dRPC’s Senior Programme Officer, Malam Umar Ahmed said that under the project, girls were selected from 30 schools and trained on skills that they could practice even after completing schools to earn a living.

He added that the project, supported by MacArtur Foundation, had also trained 200 teachers, established libraries in 8 schools and supported 15 other schools across the two states to form school club and society.

“Our records have shown that since 2013 more than 88 skills building activities were conducted in which thousands of stakeholders participated and over 10, 000 girls were trained on income generation business ventures,” he said.

Similarly, in his remark representative of Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Director Library and Information, Dr Nnanna Eleri congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to effectively use what they learnt during the workshop in developing their future carrier.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App