Outrage over Kogi denial of 2 Covid-19 infections

Kogi’s denial of two confirmed cases of Covid-19 sparked outrage among doctors on Friday.

The Nigerian Medical Association issued an SOS asking the presidency to call Kogi to order.

It suggested siting Covid-19 testing centres in military barracks, free from interference from Kogi government.

The outrage came after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced two confirmed cases of coronavirus from Kogi.

Test results from states are typically communicated to the NCDC.

But the cases attributed to Kogi were patients being treated at Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja who were tested positive for Covid-19 after they were relocated to National Hospital, Abuja for management.

Kogi’s info commissioner called the test result “fraudulent” on national TV.

Kogi has previously insisted it and Cross River are two states with no record of coronavirus and kept a strong stance against testing.

“Kogi State government especially has hardened its heart and ensured that the Kogi people remain in the dark, untested,” NMA president Francis Faduyile said on Friday.

“The people are therefore undiagnosed and untreated even though COVID-19 epidemiologic pattern has 80% of cases that present with none or very mild symptoms yet shedding the virus in their airway and innocently infecting others who may become sicker and die.

“The identification of these cases is through testing, according to standardised protocols.

“The attitude of the Kogi State government is both ignorantly meddlesome and irresponsible.”

NMA has suggested the presidency grant NCDC “unfettered access and protection” into Kogi and do all necessary to contain COVID-19 “which we believe is gaining a serious foothold in the State.”

NMA advisory comes as the country considers further easing of lockdown.

Kogi also borders 11 states, and Its capital Lokoja is a major road interchange between the north and the rest of the country.

