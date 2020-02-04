Outrage over killing of food vendor in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old food vendor, Precious Okwuadigbo, was at the weekend reportedly shot dead by a suspected drunk security personnel in Bayelsa.

The killing of the mother of two led to outrage in the state with members of Ohaneze Ndigbo in the state demanding the security operatives to identify and prosecute those that shot and killed her.

Mrs Okwuadigbo was allegedly shot and killed at her business place near a popular club in Yenagoa by a suspected drunk security personnel in the early hours of Saturday. The killer was said to have shot sporadically after drinking.

The deceased body has since been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary in Yenagoa.

Witnesses told journalists that the security officer involved in the killing was a naval personnel who has been patronizing the club.

However, the spokesperson to the Central Naval Command, Patricia Dike, said that no Navy personnel was involved in the act. She said Navy personnel are not allowed to bear firearm after duty.

But Igbo people residing in Bayelsa State under the aegis of Ohaneze Ndigbo in a peaceful protest to the State Police headquarters and the Department of State Services (DSS) urged the investigative agencies to ensure that the killer is brought to justice.

The South South Coordinator of Ohaneze Youth Wing, Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, wondered “why an innocent Nigerian doing her legitimate business would be killed by an alleged drunk security personnel and the authority will be trying to conceal the perpetrator’s identity”.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command has assured the people that investigation was ongoing and the perpetrator(s) will be identified and justice done to the deceased family.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Olajide Kolawole, who addressed the protesters, said they have already launched manhunt on the suspected killer(s).

