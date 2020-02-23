  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Outrage as police vehicle kills woman in Jigawa
ADVERTISEMENT

Outrage as police vehicle kills woman in Jigawa

By . . Published Date

The Jigawa Police Command have confirmed that its patrol vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian, Hauwa Danladi-Turis, and injured four others in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Malammadori, that the incident occurred on Friday.

Jinjiri said the incident occurred when the vehicle carrying two policemen chased and rammed into a suspected car.

He said the policemen involved were currently in detention and investigation on the incident was ongoing.

An eyewitness, Hamza Bello, however, told NAN that eight persons were injured in the incident.

Reacting to the incident, the Council’s Chairman, Alhaji Bako Kashindila, appealed for calm considering the outrage resulting from the incident. (NAN)

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.