Outrage as police vehicle kills woman in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jigawa Police Command have confirmed that its patrol vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian, Hauwa Danladi-Turis, and injured four others in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Malammadori, that the incident occurred on Friday.

Jinjiri said the incident occurred when the vehicle carrying two policemen chased and rammed into a suspected car.

He said the policemen involved were currently in detention and investigation on the incident was ongoing.

An eyewitness, Hamza Bello, however, told NAN that eight persons were injured in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Reacting to the incident, the Council’s Chairman, Alhaji Bako Kashindila, appealed for calm considering the outrage resulting from the incident. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App