Outrage after Presidential jet flew Buhari’s daughter to Bauchi

It’s Corruption – PDP, CSOs Say

Due Process Followed – Presidency

President Did No Wrong – Lawyer

Torrents of disapprovals yesterday trailed the use of a presidential jet by a daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan, to attend a private function in Bauchi State.

The photographs of Hanan disembarking from a presidential jet went viral on social media yesterday. Opposition party, civil society and social media users tongue lashed the presidency for allowing the use of the aircraft for a social function.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that dignitaries were seen in the photographs according the president’s daughter a warm reception at the airport.

Hanan is a first class graduate of a London based university. An online medium, Daily Nigerian, reported that the president’s daughter was invited by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, to attend a social function as a special guest of honour.

Hanan, a first-class graduate of photography from a university in the United Kingdom, was accorded a warm reception by the state’s officials who were waiting for her at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.

As a professional photographer, Hanan was expected to document the event and other tourist attractions in the state.

It’s abuse of office – PDP

In its swift reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that President Buhari has abused his office and exhibited the worst form of corruption by detailing the officially restricted presidential jet to chauffeur his daughter, Hanan, reportedly, for her private photography event in Bauchi State.

The PDP in a statement last night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the action as provocative, condemnable, improper and an unpardonable slap on the sensibility of Nigerians.

The PDP argued that the development was a pointer to the alleged recklessness that pervaded the Buhari Presidency and the “indefensible annexation of our national assets and resources for illegal private use.”

The party said it was most appalling that instead of apologizing to Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency, in its alleged arrogance, resorted to falsehood and trying to justify its action.

“Our party holds that Mr. President should apologise for approving that his daughter uses the Presidential jet just for the purpose of allegedly taking photographs in a Durbar event in Bauchi State.

“Perhaps, the Buhari Presidency forgot that it is public knowledge that the Presidential fleet can only be authorized for use by the President, the First Lady, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, former Presidents, Presidential delegation and no one else.

“Moreover, the rules do not grant the President any powers to transfer any paraphernalia of office or privileges of his position to any of his children.

“The Presidency’s defence is therefore a direct spat on millions of Nigerians who cannot freely ply our highways because Mr. President and his party the APC, have failed to fix and rid our roads of kidnappers and bandits, who have practically taken over major routes under their despicable watch.

The PDP notes that never in the history of our nation has a Presidency exhibited such arrogance, impunity and corruption, adding that the action has further shown that the Buhari Presidency had only been parading and getting away with false integrity.

“Nigerians could recall how President Buhari heavily accused and criticized previous administrations of voting and wasting huge resources to maintain the Presidential fleet and promised to sell off most of the planes to save cost.

“Since President Buhari assumed office, none of the planes had been sold. Instead, the Buhari Presidency had continued to budget more funds for the fleet with N8.5 bn budgeted for 2020 alone, only to approve that his daughter uses a Presidential jet for her private photography event,” the PDP said.

It’s corruption – CSOs

Also, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, told Daily Trust on Sunday that the development was a form of political corruption which is unexpected from the President Buhari’s administration.

According to him, the development is shocking and surprising for a government that claims transparency and accountability and which Nigerians expected to be different from previous administrations.

“This seems to be the first as Nigerians did not witness this kind of development with the late President Umaru Yar’adua; even with former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo. They were not seen using the presidential jet for their children or family members.

“Corruption is not only in cases of bribery; abuse of office is one of the worst cases of corruption and in this case is a political corruption. It is unfortunate and which should not repeat itself. The President’s daughter and family members should make private arrangements for their journeys and should not be spending tax-payers resources for private arrangements,” Rafsanjani said.

Also, the Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Eze Onyekpere, told Daily Trust on Sunday that it is wrong to use the presidential aircraft in such frivolous manner.

Onyekpere said, “She (President Buhari’s daughter) is not an official and is not recognised by any law of the land to use such facilities, let alone for private trips. This is clearly an abuse of office to use tax-payers money for private arrangements, more so for a government claiming to prioritise anti-corruption policy.”

Due process followed – Presidency

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said that it was useless to react to the PDP’s condemnation of the use of the aircraft.

Contacted by phone, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, simply said, “it’s useless to reply PDP.”

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said, “It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised. It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure.

“The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others.

“These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President.”

President did no wrong – Lawyer

Speaking on the issue, Hamid Ajibola Jimoh Esq said the issue is not a violation of any law including the Section 1 of Part 1 of the 5th Schedule of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 as being suggested as that section does not apply to the event.

He however admitted that on moral grounds, the action of daughter of the president using an official jet is wrong.

“It is wrong that she used a presidential jet but if that was made available to her due to security reasons, then it can be justified because nobody is safe these days in Nigeria. But morally, the president’s political opponents would not like it,” Jimoh said.

Asked whether such indulgence by the family of the President does not amount to an abuse of office, he said the president is human who is imperfect.

“I think he would learn from the criticisms that have greeted this and try to avoid future occurrence,” he said.

