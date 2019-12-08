Outlet calls out “too slow” Abiodun govt, after counting 1,750 potholes in Abeokuta

ADVERTISEMENT

Publisher of a community news platform in Ogun state, Dada Olanipekun, has called the state government “too slow” in governance and bemoaned the deplorable state of roads in the state.

A survey by the platform counted more than 1,750 potholes on roads in the capital Abeokuta alone.

Speaking at the 28th anniversary of the newspaper, he said the platform’s scientific style reporting showed virtually all roads within the state are in bad state, calling on Abiodun to step out of his comfort zone and feel peoples’ pain.

He also urged the Department of Security Service to obey the court order and release the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

In his remarks, the General Manager, Ogun State Television , Festus Kehinde warned against abuse of community media in the country.

Kehinde described community media in Nigeria as an avenue to enlighten the people in various communities across the country.

He said, “The role of the community media in Rwanda was identified as the major catalyst for the ethnic cleansing and genocide that threatened the very existence of that nation in 1994.

“No wonder there was a major outcry in Nigeria when it was proposed that a community radio be established to control activities of nomadic herdsmen who frequently clashed with farmers in their quest before pasture for their herds.

“In contemporary world, such element of the power of the media has become more entrenched in the minds of people and has also advanced in terms of practice and in the various options available for people’s consumption.”

