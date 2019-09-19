Our wives, children dying of treatable diseases, Sabon Gungu community

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Sabon Gungu community have complained of lack of access to medical care due to the inability of the federal government to equip and open the clinic it built for use.

The people of the community, who were displaced by flood occasioned by the activities of the Zungeru dam, at the peak of the wet season last year were moved to a new site about five kilometers from the dam.

The Sarkin Sabon Gungu, Alhaji Yahaya Adamu, told North Central Trust, that his people are living under harsh conditions with some dying of treatable ailments.

According to him, they have to take their sick colleagues to Zungeru, while those with severe cases are rushed to Wushishi General Hospital several kilometers from the settlement for medical attention.

He said two pregnant women had delivered on their way to Wushishi at different times with one experiencing complications in the process.

Malam Adamu also said members of the community, who are predominantly farmers, have nowhere to farm, having been uprooted from their ancestral location because of the dam and had to abandon their farmlands in the process.

According to him, government did not allocate farm land to them following the relocation to their new site “and we can’t just encroached into people’s land”.

He said because of the situation, some of them had to resort to going back to their former farms when the rain season sets it “but even those farms have been submerged two days ago”.

He said the compensation earlier paid them for the loss of economic trees amounted to “robbery”, adding that the amount they got for losing their houses cannot build a mud house.

“Some people were paid as low as N200,000 which they are expected to build a house for themselves and family with. This is inhuman and even the directive by the vice president to NEMA to supply us with building materials has been ignored.

“Most of our youths have been scattered to other larger communities is search of livelihood as there is nothing to be done in our new environment, “ he lamented.

According to some members of the community, relief only came to their community when a non government organization constructed a borehole for them.

“Apart from these people that came to our aid and constructed a borehole for us, we were left with no water and no place to source for it.

“We are appealing to the government to come to our aid and rebuild a descent community for us so that we can continue with our activities as rural dwellers,” he said.

