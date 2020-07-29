Our system has cleared Apapa gridlock – Presidential taskforce

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Team (PTT) on the enforcement of discipline in Apapa, on Tuesday, insisted that the system it developed has rid the ports and community in the area of gridlock.

Executive Vice Chairman of the team, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, said what was required to restore full normalcy in the area was total commitment of all stakeholders, especially government agencies.

Speaking after taking journalists around the Wharf and Tin Can Port areas in Apapa, Lagos, Opeifa said enthronement of best practices and the introduction of electronic call-up system would bring the desired normalcy to the traffic pattern in the Apapa Ports and access roads.

He stated that the team, which was set up last year by President Muhammadu Buhari under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clear Apapa of gridlock, has succeeded in instilling discipline and improving the traffic situation in Apapa.

Opeifa, who stated that the PTT has achieved the objective of its establishment since October last year, said unlike before, the traffic situation has greatly improved.

According to him, truck and tank drivers that have genuine business were now able to access the ports within a week unlike before when they spent weeks.

He said trucks that have no businesses were the ones messing up Apapa, adding that if the system developed by the PTT is sustained, the two ports should be able to process the volume of trailers approaching it to transact official business without delay.

“All the terminal operators combined have the capacity to attend to 1000 trailers and from what we see, the daily inflow of trailers approaching the ports is just slightly more than this daily.

Opeifa noted that terminal operators should be able to engage their clients and customers rather than allowing them to storm the road thereby congesting the access roads.

“The PTT has been able to clear Apapa of the cartel profiteering from the confusion in the Apapa areas and the port. That is why we would continue to challenge anyone who still claims he gives anyone bribe to come out and name those who received it from them.

“We have removed the circumstances that make bribes attractive,” he added.

