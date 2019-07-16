Our shooting range not a threat to host communities — Army

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan, Major-General Okwudili Azinta, yesterday described as untrue, baseless and unreasonable, claims by six communities in Arulogun-Igbo Oloyin that the shooting range of the division was a threat to their existence.

The GOC said bullets from the shooting range of the division did not go beyond the cantonment, declaring the claims as ill-motivated.

According to him, the army will not engage in any act that is capable of endangering the lives of any citizen nor bring the institution into disrepute.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, Azinta said: “If the training area is not safe for our neighbours, we won’t train here because our primary responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians. Let me tell you the truth about this issue. There has been encroachment upon encroachment on the land of Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment over the years.”

