  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Our security challenges real — Foreign Affairs Minister
ADVERTISEMENT

Our security challenges real — Foreign Affairs Minister

By Taiwo Adeniyi Published Date
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama;
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama;

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, says the current security challenges in Nigeria are “very real”, calling for appropriate actions to restore peace in the country.

Onyema spoke in Abuja yesterday when he visited the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution.

“The recurring high level of insecurity has continued unabated. There’s a need to further deliberate and recommend appropriate actions towards achieving sustainable peace in the country. You should start thinking of how peace can be achieved in Nigeria.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.