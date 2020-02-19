Our security challenges real — Foreign Affairs Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, says the current security challenges in Nigeria are “very real”, calling for appropriate actions to restore peace in the country.

Onyema spoke in Abuja yesterday when he visited the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution.

“The recurring high level of insecurity has continued unabated. There’s a need to further deliberate and recommend appropriate actions towards achieving sustainable peace in the country. You should start thinking of how peace can be achieved in Nigeria.”

