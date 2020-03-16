  1. Home
Our school curriculum deficient – FG

By Umar Shehu Usman
Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige

The Federal Government says the nation’s school curriculum does not adequately impart employable skills to students in Nigeria.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said this in Abuja at a meeting with the National Employment Council.

He said: “Some employers fill job advertisements with a list of ideal requirements most applicants do not have resulting in low match rates and few potential candidates.”

According to him, many fresh graduates, while technically sound, lack basic ICT communication, interpersonal and other critical soft skills to obtain and keep a job.

