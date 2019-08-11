Our sacrifice won’t be in vain, NLC assures workers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Osun State has assured workers in the state that their efforts and sacrifice shall not be in vain.

The chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Adekomi Jacob Tunde disclosed this in his Sallah message on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration by Muslims.

Adekomi felicitated with all workers in the state as they joined other Muslim faithful worldwide to celebrate this year’s Sallah.

He said: “The congress wish our numerous members a peaceful and joyous celebration in times like this.

“Your past sacrifice and perseverance for the growth and upliftment of the state can never be forgotten in a hurry.

“History will never forget our sweats and roles in infrastructural development of the state. Our efforts shall not be in vain.”

He urged workers in the state to continue to support the state government and be more committed to their work.

According to him, “as we look forward to the fulfilment of the promises of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in improving the welfare of workers and paying our arrears among other dues of workers, let’s keep supporting the government and do our jobs diligently.”

“The congress is also using this medium to appreciate Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola for every efforts being made to make Osun workers live better.

“We congratulate and felicitate with Mr Governor and his cabinet on this Ileya festival. Almighty God will grant you the wherewithal to take Osun to an enviable heights”, Adekomi said.

