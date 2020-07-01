Our reinstatement implies independence of judiciary — Suspended Kano lawmakers

ADVERTISEMENT

The five lawmakers suspended by the Kano State House of Assembly and reinstated by a court have said that the process (court) implies independence of the judiciary.

The lawmakers, Labaran Abdul Madari (APC, Warawa); Bello Bututu (APC, Rimin gado/Tofa); Isyaku Ali, (PDP, Gezawa); Garba Ya’u (APC, Kunci/Tsanyawa) and Salisu Maje Gwangwazo (PDP, Kano Municipal), were reinstated by a Federal High Court.

They spoke on Tuesday at the assembly complex shortly after the house resumed plenary more than two months after it went on break following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the suspended lawmakers, Hon. Mohammed Bello Butu-Butu, said their resumption was a testimony to the independence of the judiciary.

Butu-Butu commended the judiciary for ensuring the rule of law, adding that the development showed that the arm was doing its best to ensure justice to all.

Daily Trust recalls that the lawmakers were suspended for allegedly opposing the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

