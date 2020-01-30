Our property not on FIRS radar, Pinnacle replies ICPC

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinnacle Communications Ltd yesterday said its property invaded by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was not on the radar of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) for tax evasion.

The company in a statement issued by its solicitor, Abayomi Oyelola, said claims by ICPC in a letter dated January 24 that its operatives invaded the premises of Pinnacle because the anti-graft agency received communication from FIRS as regards tax evasion was not the true position of the matter.

He said, “For the record, Pinnacle Communication is not a tax defaulter in any way. The company’s tax papers are up to date. This is easy for the commission to verify. So ICPC lied by claiming that its men were at Pinnacle’s office on tax issue.

“ICPC also claimed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) transmitted plots 1718 and 1719 Cadzone A04, belonging to two companies mentioned, to them for investigation. The Pinnacle office invaded is on neither of the two plots quoted. Pinnacle’s office is on Plot 1721. The above shows that the plot on which the Pinnacle office is, which ICPC invaded, was not on the list sent to the commission by FIRS or FCTA for investigation.”

Oyelola said it was clear “that the commission’s operatives did not stumble on the firm’s property as claimed but rather the operatives intentionally invaded Pinnacle.”

He added that the claim of the ICPC that he “accosted their operatives on the day of the unlawful invasion” could also not be true as he was not in Nigeria on the day of the invasion.

