Our position on IPPIS meant to save public varsities from collapse – ASUU

The chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria chapter, Professor Rabi’u Nasiru has said that rejection of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) by the union is aimed at saving Nigerian university system from collapse.

He stated this in an interview with Daily Trust, arguing that any attempt to force the union into the system would undermine the autonomy of the universities.

He described the attempt by the federal government to force members of the union to enroll into the scheme as illegal.

When asked whether the union is only trying to protect some vested interests that may be exposed by the enrollment of lecturers into the IPPIS, Professor Nasiru said ASUU’s position was informed by patriotism.

He added: “Between the federal government and ASUU who has more skeletons in the cupboard. They said they have saved N247 billion, where is the money? Who made the infraction that resulted to that? Where are they? Have they been prosecuted?

“ASUU is only fighting for the survival of the university system. If people would brand us as corrupt because of doing that, so be it. This government has compromised most of the state institutions, including the judiciary and they want to do the same to ASUU.”

On the issue of visitation by lecturers, Professor Nasiru said it is a global practice, which has been in Nigeria for a long time.

He said: “Visiting lecturing has been there. There are rules guiding that. If some people are breaking these laws, people should fish them out, particularly the university concerned. Lecturers are allowed to visit two places. This was necessitated by the proliferation of universities in Nigeria.

“Politicians have politicized the creation of universities. Some state governments that cannot even pay the salaries of their workers are establishing universities. They don’t care about quality. ASUU doesn’t control fund. We are just workers where we work and get paid. If not for ASUU, Nigerian universities could have become like our public secondary schools. This is what we are working hard to avoid and we don’t owe anybody any apology” he added.

