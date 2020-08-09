Our population lies are catching up with us (I)

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the utter confusion around COVID-19 and the swirling conspiracies some of which are believable or at least should be investigated, a worrisome statistic about future population outcomes rented the waves about two weeks ago.

In short, the statistic, published by Vollset, S. E. et al for The Lancet, an academic journal, which for the purpose of my write-up but it must be mentioned, is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, concluded that by the year 2100, Nigeria’s population will be around 750million. The same report holds that Chinese population will have dropped from the current 1.4billion to 700million. India’s population too, according to the report, will have dropped from 1.3billion presently, to barely 1billion people. Well, I am going through the entire article to see the rationale for the halving of the Chinese population within 80 years and why the otherwise thriving Indian population will recede by 300million people, while Nigeria hits the roof.

Take the case of India. A reduction by 300 million people within 80 years could mean that despite the birth of new children a lot more people will die there. Even Indians should be scared of this prospect. Chinese people we know, have implemented a population slow-down policy in the past (under Emperor Mao’s Cultural Revolution). At that point the country instituted a one child per family policy, which led to several horrible practices like the killing of female children, unofficial abortions and general mass infanticide; acts which were criticized in the western-dominated mass media. It seems as if such policy – or worse – will now be applauded by the same sections of the media which criticized such population curb. Suddenly, some sections of global intelligentsia have caught the bug of obsession with global population even when China has adopted a more humane policy. But as you shall see in my arguments below, it is trite for everyone to be worried about global population. It will however be important for us all to have an opinion in determining how to slow down population growth, and whether indeed certain people need to be culled. Rumours also have it that Eugenicists are on the prowl, on the wings of a new Corporatocracy or Tehnocracy, seeking to weed out those they believe are weak and unfit. Africa is an interesting repository of the weak.

I mentioned the sponsorship of the journal because it is one item that jumps at you once you get into the article on the first page at https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0140-6736%2820%2930677-2. Whereas I would seriously want to avoid conspiracies but I believe for the purpose of this article, it is an important disclosure. The famous Bill Gates does have his sponsorships everywhere and some people have accused him of knowing too much about the ongoing pandemic and wanting to control the world. The pandemic itself has been rumoured to be targeted at population reduction (either naturally as pandemics do, or in some manipulated fashion). No matter where we stand on these issues it is important to keep open eyes and minds as this is a phenomenon that is bigger than any of us. Gates himself is no stranger to controversies and conspiracies though, has never offered a straightforward answer when confronted with these frightening allegations and have spoken about finally ‘getting attention’ in more than two of his interviews I have seen. I was also scared that he had a monopoly over the vaccine that will solve this coronavirus problem but I am now more comfortable knowing many entities, including nations like the UK, Germany, and Russia are now involved. If for anything, this could mean that the vaccine will be more affordable for poor people when it eventually debuts. And that it could debut faster.

Enough of conspiracies, especially those that say all the talk around population is meant to prime the minds of people around the world for what is coming. However, it is clear to see that the Lancet report clearly puts Nigeria out there as the bad guy; the chief populator of the world, almost like the nation polluting the world with human beings. Our case is further worsened by the knowledge that indeed we are a dependent nation, where officially over 100million of our 200million people live in abject poverty. Decades of mis-governance and lack of vision has ensured that we continue to go round the world cap-in-hand in order to survive. We, like many countries populated by black people, are one of the sorry cases. We have selfish and myopic leaders who display much opulence while we are overall a pathetically poor people. When a country is like this, having frittered her goodwill through constant begging and squandering of opportunities, then anything could be written about such a country. We will be hard pressed to find value in our nation. In fact, we have to insist on being accorded value and dignity simply as human beings. A 2016 article written by Boris Johnson, current PM of the United Kingdom, acerbically captures our estimate in the eyes of global leaders, and perhaps most other people in the rest of the world. Readers will do themselves a favour to read the condescending but perhaps accurate article at spectator.co.uk/article/the-boris-archive-africa-is-a-mess-but-we-can-t-blame-colonialism.

Some snippets from Boris; ‘I’ve been in Africa for ages and there’s one thing I just don’t get. Why are they so brutal to each other? We may treat them like children, but it’s not because of us that they behave like the children in Lord of the Flies.. Malaysians have air-conditioning and computers; 90 per cent of Ugandans live in Stone Age conditions — round mud huts with a fireplace dug in the floor and raffia mats for beds and a life-expectancy of 42.”

