Our officials don’t mount roadblocks – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday distanced the agency from persons who allegedly mount roadblocks on some highbrow areas of Lagos, such as Victoria Island, Lekki and Festac Town, parading themselves as operatives of the commission.

The EFCC said the unscrupulous elements were allegedly extorting money from unsuspecting members on the allegation that they are suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo-Yahoo boys,” a statement by acting EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade said.

He said it is not part of the operational practice of the EFCC to mount roadblocks and hire agents, adding that, “The criminal elements that mount the Lagos roadblocks are not our staffs and we have no connection whatsoever with their criminal activities.”

He said EFCC operatives stick to a standard procedure in their operations, which conforms to the global best practices for intelligence officers.

He also said the commission disowns a letter of an invite, purportedly emanating from one DSP Dorcas Bukola, via an email address: (drealhelen@gmail.com), inviting unsuspecting members of the public to the EFCC office.

