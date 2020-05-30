Our office equipment are still locked up at NCC—NIDCOM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerians In the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said its office equipment are still locked up at the headquarters annex of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Though NIDCOM said it had moved on from the office complex saga with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The commission appealed to NCC to release its office equipment confiscated at its headquarters annex.

NIDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami traded words on social media last week as they argued over the alleged forceful ejection of NIDCOM staff from the NCC complex.

The commission in a statement said; “In reaction to a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) exonerating Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy from forceful ejection of the staff of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from the allocated fifth floor in the NCC Annex building. We reiterate that the Nigerian Diaspora Commission has since put the whole saga behind it.

While we know that he who pays the piper dictates the tune, we remain focused on our core mandate, determined to fulfill our vision and mission statement.

“We hope that all heads of ministries, departments and agencies would continuously treat each other with respect , and apply emotional intelligence at all times, in the service of the administration and the nation.

“We look forward to the release of all our equipment which include over 140 work stations, computers , printers , a fully equipped call centre, amongst others.

“We are optimistic that all items locked up since Feb. 11th, will be released to us in good condition.

“We thank Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora for their overwhelming support during this trying period, and promise to continue to remain focused and work with diligence and determination.”

But the NCC said it didn’t confiscate NIDCOM’s office equipment or refused to release them.

