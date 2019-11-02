Our mother upheld late prime minister’s legacy – Tafawa Balewa’s children

ADVERTISEMENT

The last surviving widow of the late former Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Hajiya Aisha Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa died on Sunday in Lagos at age 85.

Late Hajiya Jummai Balewa since the death of her husband 53 years ago, kept and observed the virtues, legacy and leadership role of the late prime minister, according to family members, friends and people who knew her well. They described her as a humble, patient, trustworthy and amiable woman .

One of her children, Hajiya Yalwa Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, told Daily Trust Saturday that “I can’t describe how I feel over the loss of our mother because her life was a source of inspiration not only to her children or the family but also to anyone that came in contact with her. She upheld all the leadership roles of our late father by standing firm to instil discipline, love, fellowship, patience and above all, demonstrating fairness among the extended family, neighbours and other people to achieve peace and peaceful coexistence.”

Yelwa said, “I accompanied her to the Indian Hospital for the treatment of her cardiac problems and after some weeks, she was discharged and she recuperated fast. We came to Lagos and stayed in my younger sister’s house. We are very grateful to Allah, though we feel bad about her death, we hope that her soul is resting in heaven because of her last moments.”

“I was with her when she died and before her last breath, she was reciting the 99 names of Allah. I witnessed when she completed the last name of Allah and she went off like she was sleeping, but that was the end.”

Yelwa explained that the vacuum she left behind cannot be filled because she was unique, especially her virtues of love, patience, humility and generosity. “To be frank with you, filling the vacuum will be difficult because you hardly know who her biological children in the family were and she exemplified the leadership role of our late father. She extended the same leadership style to other people in the immediate environment and beyond .

She said that one unique thing about her mother was her concern for the wellbeing of people around; either in the family, friends or neighbours , as she would give her last money to make someone happy or save a situation irrespective of the ethnic or religious divide. “Because of her generosity, people nicknamed her Mary Slessor because she showed kindness and stood firmly on issues that concerned people. Some people even take advantage of that to get money or favour .”

“Others named her after the granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad because she made sure to address people’s complaints and solved their problems. Whoever knows her can attest to her moral virtues.”

“I know her death is unbearable, but I want to imbibe her attitude of patience, love and forgiveness as she never held malice or grudges throughout her lifetime. One good virtue we will live to remember is her forgiving spirit. She hardly talked about people who offended her; rather she encouraged us to forgive one another no matter the provocation or circumstances.”

Fifty-seven-year-old Haruna Abubakar Tafawa Balewa is the son of the deceased. He relives touching memories of his mother, saying amidst tears, “I don’t know anybody other than Hajiya in life because I was two years old when my father was killed. Hajiya is everything to me. At my age, I was supposed to be the one providing things for her, but she gave me almost everything, including bathing soap.”

Haruna said, “I cannot describe the connection between us. On many occasions, she would simply look at my face and read my countenance. She would ask me ‘what is the problem’? And I can’t hide my feelings because she knew me better than anyone else. She trained us to defend our hard-earned money and shun illegal things in life.”

“Few minutes to her last moments, she prayed for me and the family. She believed in the power of prayers and constantly prayed for God’s guidance upon her children, leaders at all levels and the society. She encouraged us to pray for leaders so that society will be a better place. Her life is a source of light, hope and full of sweet memories.”

He said that the deceased “did not deviate from the foundation laid by our late father of discipline, trust, honesty, observing fellowship and strong relationship with our siblings and extended family members. She played both fatherly and motherly roles in the family.”

“She discouraged us from asking for favours, but rather work hard and depend on the Almighty Allah to fulfil our destinies.”

Governor Bala Muhammed, on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State, commiserated with the family of the late Prime Minister and described her death as a great loss not only to her immediate family members but also to the people of the state and Nigeria in general.

The governor, who visited the residence of the deceased, prayed that Allah will forgive her shortcomings, bless what she left behind, grant her Aljanna Firdausi and give her family, the people of Bauchi State and the entire nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

Alhaji Ali Kwarbai Sarkin Mota, the chief driver of the late Premier Sir Ahmadu Bello, said, “I know the late Aisha Abubakar Tafawa Balewa before 1960 up to when her husband was assassinated in 1966.

“When he became the Prime Minister, he had his private car at the residence of the Premier, now Arewa House, and I used to pick them from the airport and convey them to the wives of the Premier.

“She is a very caring woman who nursed the children to adulthood devoid of rancour. I am praying for the repose of her soul,” he said .

Alhaji Muazu Alhaji said, “I knew the late Hajia Aisha Tafawa Balewa around 1961 when I was staying in the residence of my uncle, the Sardauna of Sokoto in the now Arewa House. She was humble, reserved, and liked children.

“Many were surprised with her humility despite being the wife of the Prime Minister. I am deeply shocked and I pray for the repose of her soul, amin ,” he said

Thousands of sympathisers have continued to visit the residence of the late prime minister at Kofar Ran along the Ajiya Adamu Road in Bauchi metropolis. They include top government officials, traditional rulers, politicians, relatives, friends and well-wishers from within and outside the state.

A presidential delegation led by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and five other ministers, permanent secretaries and top government officials also visited the residence and prayed for the repose of her soul on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria .

Many people witnessed the funeral prayers. The Chief Imam of Bauchi, Sheikh Ahmad Baban Inna, led the funeral prayers held at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, at exactly 2 pm. In attendance were Governor Bala Muhammed; Speaker, State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman; emirs of Bauchi, Katagum, Misau , Ninigi and Dass, as well as senior government officials, politicians and other citizens of the state .

