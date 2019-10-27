Our mega rally in Kogi a red card to Gov Bello – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said “the unprecedented crowd” that surged at the official flag-off of its governorship campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on Friday, ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state is a red card to candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Yahaya Bello.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said despite the alleged threats of violence by the APC, the people were determined to kick the APC out of power.

The party urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security forces to resist what it described as shenanigans of the APC and remain on the side of truth and fairness.

“The PDP has been made aware of the gloom, hopelessness and dejection in the Bello camp, which is depleting by the day, following Engr. Wada’s soaring popularity and acceptability across the voting demography across Kogi state.

” Yahaya Bello is gradually coming to terms with the fact that he will soon found himself standing alone to face his inevitable prize for failure and disdain for the people of Kogi state.

“Governor Bello now knows that the people of Kogi state cannot be intimidated by threats of violence neither can they be bought, enticed or beguiled with filthy offers. They have since made up their minds to repay Bello in his own coin for the pain and anguish he inflicted on them in the last four years and nothing can change this resolve.

“The only thing that is collectively paramount to the people of Kogi state is that Yahaya Bello is voted out to make way for a purposeful, people-oriented and transparent administration under Engr. Wada,” the PDP said.

