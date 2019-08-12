Our investment on facilities maintenance, network expansion deliberate — KEDCO MD

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says its company’s massive investment on facilities maintenance and network expansion was a deliberate effort geared towards the improvement of power supply within its franchise areas.

Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna ( Sardaunan Gombe), the Managing Director of KEDCO gave this hint in a statement by Head, corporate communication, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai.

According to Gwamna, the move is a conscious effort by KEDCO to ensure that all issues emanating from poor maintenance and obsolete facilities which may lead to system collapse are addressed.

He said that the resolve of the company to be the best DisCo in Nigeria with regard to service delivery had made the management to embark on aggressive network expansion and maintenance of long serving equipment while also initiating modalities toward replacing them.

“ We are investing heavily on network expansion because we want the best for our customers in line with our long standing tradition of guaranteeing the satisfaction of all our customers from the services we render.

“We are leading the cause in terms of constant maintenance of power equipment and facilities to ensure we live up to our promise to distributing quality and constant power supply to our customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

“ We have a target to be the best distribution company in Nigeria and such can’t be if we remain redundant. This is why we are doing all necessary to upgrade by scaling up on all areas that require overhauling and maintenance of all installations to complement the effort of the Federal Government to improve power supply in the country.

“ The Federal Government is doing its best to boost power supply through generation and transmission and this is our way of complementing the effort of the government so that our customers and other stakeholders enjoy the benefit of the reform in the sector,” he said.

The Kano DisCo boss decried the act vandalism, theft and sabotage of power installations, which is noted is affecting KEDCO and other distribution companies.

Gwamna said: “ this is one economic loss that every DisCo will have to grapple with whenever it occurs and such losses cause huge financial burden on the DisCos and that may force them into precarious financial positions to meet up sometimes.”

While calling on host communities to assist in forestalling any issue of vandalism and theft, the KEDCO MD called on its numerous customers to settle their outstanding bills.

KEDCO had on August 7, announced that over N148.63 billion outstanding electricity bills were yet to be settled by its customers.

