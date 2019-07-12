Our focus is to extinguish remnants of B/Haram — Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidency yesterday said the focus of President Muhammadu Buhari in his second term was to extinguish the final remnants of Boko Haram in the Northeast.

Reacting to Bishop of Truro’s report to UK parliament, the presidency said where the group once administered territory, they now hold onto none.

The statement signed by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said “the Presidency welcomes the recent report to the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office – specifically the British Government’s new focus on herder-farmer clashes.

“Engagement with various stakeholders is key to breeding the dialogue and – most importantly – trust to resolve this age-old conflict.

“As the report sets out, there are many causes to this conflict, from competition over land to climate change.”

The presidency said the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) sets out to deal with the challenges by preventing open grazing of cattle and – consequently – the destruction of crops.

“Enclosed ranching is a core component of the programme. For farmers, this guarantees their yield and livelihoods. For herders, all livestock produce more meat and milk in a ranch rather than being always on the move.

“These plans do not come at one or another’s expense. Instead, they shall make both farmers and herders richer. We must learn to live together because there isn’t another way.

“Our diversity should never be a cause for conflict, but a source of strength from which the nation can draw.

“The report also highlighted the threat from Boko Haram in their mission to establish an “Islamic state” in place of the secular state.

“As President Buhari reasserted at Easter: “[I will] do all it takes to… confront these security challenges [and] not allow merchants of death and evil to overwhelm the nation,” the statement reads.

