Our Executive Director died of COVID-19 – NNDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has confirmed that its late Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang, died of COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Trust reported that Etang died last Thursday from an undisclosed illness suspected to be associated with COVID-19 at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt.

The Commission, in a press statement issued on Tuesday by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said the late Executive Director tested positive for COVID-19.

Daily Trust recalls that few hours after the death of Etang, the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission was shut down for business and the entire staff directed to go on self-isolation.

Sources from the Commission had told our reporter that Etang took ill at about 2.00am on Thursday and was rushed to the State Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead less than three hours after he was brought to the hospital.

NDDC, which has been plagued with allegations of corruption over the years, with no complimentary projects to justify the massive investments by successive governments is being probed by the National Assembly

