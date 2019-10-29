Our evidence will give us victory at Supreme Court, PDP tells APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its evidence would give it victory at the Supreme Court against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that it had evidence that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

The PDP cautioned the APC and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from their blackmails and irresponsible allegations against it and Atiku Abubakar, insisting that such can never sway the Supreme Court to alter the course in the matter.

The party said APC, being discomfited by the weight of evidence gainst it and President Buhari, had resorted to cooked-up stories, inventions and threats, “in a bid to smokescreen its machinations against the Supreme Court; all characteristic of individuals desperate to distract the court”.

The statement said: “The PDP has built a solid case at the Supreme Court. It stands with Nigerians across the country in believing that Justice will prevail. On the other hand, the APC, seeing that it has no hope, has been devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the system so as to create the ground to derail the course of justice.

“Nigerians are aware of how chaotic the APC has been since the PDP and Atiku Abubakar succeeded in assembling our undisputable evidence before the Supreme Court, including the clear miscarriage of Justice in the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which even the tribunal admitted was full of errors,” the PDP said.

