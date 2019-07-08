  1. Home
Our books are clean, says outgoing NNPC GMD Baru

By Daniel Adugbo
Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru
Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru

Outgoing Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr. Maikanti Baru has said the corporation under him remained a veritable champion of openness and transparency.

Baru who is about to hand over to the new GMD Mele Kyari, in his valedictory speech said by having its account up to date and consistently publishing them, this set the NNPC apart from other government entities.

He said: “We came in 2016 when the finance of this corporation had not been audited since 2010. As I speak to you, 2018 account has been audited.”

Referring to Mr. Magu, he said: “Mr. Chairman of EFCC our books are clean.”

Baru said he had done his best to put the corporation on the path to sustainable growth.

“There is a time to leave the scene for fresh blood to lead the corporation. For me this time is now. My joy is that I am leaving behind competent and vibrant hands.”

He charged the new GMD and his team to prioritise staff welfare, ensure transparency and energy security of the country.

