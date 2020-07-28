Our airports are ready for Sallah rush — FAAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured of smooth services at it’s airports without compromising COVID-19 protocols.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakuba said all the Nigerian airports under its management are fully ready to play host to air travellers during this Sallah celebrations.

“As part of our commitment to ensure safe, healthy and seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond, the Authority has put necessary safety measures in place in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and the Port Health Service” she stated.

The statement also indicated that other operational facilities are also functioning optimally, while our airport security architecture and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.

“While we advise the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we will also like to re-state that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport except if they are travelling alongside their principals, as only travelling passengers would be allowed into the airports” FAAN reiterated.

FAAN also entreated all dignitaries and VIPs to comply with airport protocols for their safety and that of others.

