Our accounts not audited for 16 years —FHA boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Umar Salihu Gonto, yesterday confessed that the accounts of the FHA had not audited been for the past 16 years.

He spoke at the ongoing hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts based on the “Refusal of Non-Treasury Funded and Partially Funded Agencies to Render their Audited Accounts covering the period 2014-2018 to the Auditor-General of the Federation”.

Gonto noted that he was new as the managing director, adding that the FHA is not a revenue generating agency.

The chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, said the legislature would go after heads of defaulting MDAs and ensure they accounted for their stewardship.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App