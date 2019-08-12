Otu scores goal number two for FK Spartaks

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s young striker, Stanley Nnanna Otu scored his second goal of the season on Saturday to inspire FK Spartaks to a crucial 3-0 home win over Valmiera in the Latvian Higher League.

It will be recalled that the striker opened his goals account in his second match for FK Spartaks when his team drew 1-1 away at Metta/Lu.

Against Valmiera, the first half was ending in a barren draw before Otu headed in the opener for his side in the 45th minute to put Spartaks on the winning path.

On resumption, the Ebonyi State born big striker continued to threaten the visitors defence as most of their defenders struggled to cope with his pace and strength.

FK Spartaks then took the match beyond their opponents with a goal each from Lativian born player Kramens Klavs in 78th minute and Serbian International Belakovic Nemanja in the 90th minute.

The victory has lifted Spartaks to third on the table on 35 points while Valmiera slipped down to fifth on the log on 30 points.

Otu’s manager and guardian, Pastor Gideon Akambe expressed satisfaction with the performance of the player.

He told Daily Trust that FK Spartaks is a launching pad for the burly striker. “I am a happy man. I am excited by the fact that he is scoring goals.

“FK Spartaks is going to expose him to bigger clubs in Europe. He is not going to be rushed but we want him to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“Otu is a thorough professional so I am confident he will make it big in Europe,” he said.

